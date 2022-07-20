Justin Bieber Resumes World Tour After Postponement Of Several North American Shows

Skip to main content
Justin Bieber Our World
Amazon's "Justin Bieber: Our World" Amazon Prime Video

Singer Justin Bieber will be back on tour sooner rather than later.

It was announced that Bieber would resume his world tour after stating the show was postponed due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which caused facial paralysis. 

 

On his personal Instagram page back in June it said, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” according to a message on the singer’s Instagram tour page. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

At the time he canceled shows in D.C. Toronto, and New York City. Bieber was candid about what he was going through and revealed his symptoms.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” said Bieber on Instagram. “There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

