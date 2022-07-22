‘Justified: City Primeval’ Production Halted After Outsiders Engaged In Gun Battle Drive Through Barricades In Chicago

EXCLUSIVE: Production on FX’s Justified: City Primeval has been halted in Chicago after two cars whose occupants were engaged in a gunfight smashed through the show’s barricades.

No one was injured during the Wednesday night intrusion, though shell casings were found on the set later. The cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city’s Douglass Park. Star Timothy Olyphant, who is reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present. A tipster told Deadline that Olyphant shielded a production assistant from the gunfire but this could not be verified.

The set was closed on Thursday and remains dark today. Production is expected to resume Monday.

The incident happened one day after a crew member was shot dead on the New York City set of the NBC drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The eight-episode limited series Justified: City Primeval is a spinoff of FX’s 2010-15 hit Justified and is inspired by the Elmore Leonard crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. It takes place seven years following the end of Justified and follows Givens after he left Kentucky for his new home base in Miami. Viewers will find Givens balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of 14-year-old Willa, played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian.

Previously announced cast includes Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams and Norbert Leo Butz.

Olyphant also is executive producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, as well as original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. Justified: City Primeval is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.