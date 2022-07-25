Just For Laughs Sets Lineup For Annual New Faces Of Comedy Showcases

EXCLUSIVE: Just For Laughs Montréal on Monday took the wraps off its annual New Faces of Comedy list for 2022, a group of 62 up-and-coming comics that have been selected to participate in JFL’s showcases later this month.
The New Faces showcases have identified and helped launch many new comics since its creation in 1994, including the likes of Kevin Hart, Mike Birbiglia, Amy Schumer, Jo Koy, Pete Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Colin Jost, DeAnne Smith and Taylor Tomlinson among many more. See the full list of this year’s comics below.
This year’s showcases will roll out this week across in multiple events, with New Faces of Comedy hosted by Holmes on Wednesday. Others on the main list of faces will participate in New Faces of Comedy: Creators (hosted by podcasters Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld), New Faces of Comedy: Unrepped (also hosted by Holmes), New Faces of Comedy: Canada (hosted Smith), New Faces of Comedy: Characters and the newly launched New Faces: International (hosted by Rhys Nicholson).
All showcases will be available as part of JFL’s ComedyPRO industry conference, or in OFF-JFL with New Faces of Comedy Encore shows.
This year’s Just For Laughs Montreal festival, celebrating its 40th edition, is set for July 13-31.
Here is the full list:
NEW FACES OF COMEDY
Wednesday, July 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay
Ali Kolbert
Ali Macofsky
Andrew Orolfo
Brandi Denise
Brian Bahe
Emil Wakim
Ethan Simmons-Patterson
Ever Mainard
Fabrizio Copano
Gianmarco Soresi
Hannah Berner
Jared Goldstein
Lara Beitz
Laura Peek
Marcello Hernandez
Michael Rowland
Pat Regan
Pink Foxx
Sabrina Wu
Skyler Higley
NEW FACES: CHARACTERS
Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay
Allison Reese
Andrew Farmer
Ceara Jane O’Sullivan
Inessa Frantowski
Jordan Stafford
Lisa Gilroy
Luke Millington-Drake
Nick Mestad
Shaan Baig
NEW FACES: UNREPPED
Thursday, July 28, 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay
Adam Gilbert
Benny Feldman
Brendan Sagalow
Caitlin Peluffo
Dauood Mohammad Naimyar
Kalea McNeill
KC Shornima
Orion Levine
Victoria Vincent
NEW FACES: CREATORS
Thursday, July 28, 1:30 p.m., Grand Salon Opera
Adrian Bliss
Alexia Dox
Grace Kuhlenschmidt
Jordan Mendoza
Joshua Neal
Mary Elizabeth Kelly
NEW FACES: CANADA
Friday, July 29, 9:30 p.m., Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay
Ajahnis Charley
Allie Pearse
Ben Sosa Wright
Clare Belford
Conner Christmas
Laura Leibow
Malik Elassal
Mike Green
Wassim El-Mounzer
Bree Parsons
NEW FACES: INTERNATIONAL
Friday, July 29, 7 p.m, Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay
Anirban Dasgupta
Blake Freeman
Catherine Bohart
Geraldine Hickey
Jason Leong
Michelle Brasier
Rhys James
Sophie Duker
Suzi Ruffell
Wary Nichen
