‘Jurassic World: Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Joins Chris Pine’s Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’

EXCLUSIVE: DeWanda Wise is set to join the ensemble cast of Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman. She joins a cast that already includes Pine, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is fully financing the project, which it launched at EFM earlier this year. CAA Media Finance is co-representing the film’s domestic rights with AGC.

Pine directs from a script he co-write with Ian Gotler. Pine plays Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito and Bening). When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles.

Pine produces with Stacey Sher and Patty Jenkins. Cinematographer Matthew Jensen has also boarded the title, which is slated to go into production in L.A. in June 2022.

Wise was most recently seen in her scene-stealing role as Kayla in this summer’s blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion. The film recently passed the $800 million marker at the word-wide box-office. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Showtime adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestseller Three Women coming in 2023.

Wise’s breakout role in the Netflix series adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It, as well as ABC’s Firelight, which marked her first leading role. Other credits include Someone Great by Jenn Kaytin Robinson, and Fatherhood, opposite Kevin Hart. Select stage credits include Atlantic Theater Company’s Fireflies; originating the roles of “Nina” in Dominique Morisseau’s Sunset Baby and “Mercy” in Flight, directed by Liesl Tommy, plus David Mamet’s Race, and In the Continuum.

She is represented by CAA, Color Creative, and attorney Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang