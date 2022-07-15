Julianne Moore To Preside Over Venice Film Festival Jury

American actress Julianne Moore has been announced as the international jury president for the main competition of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, running from August 31 to September 10.

She will be joined by Argentine director Mariano Cohn, Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director and 2021 Golden Lion winner Audrey Diwan, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Japanese-UK writer Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The jury awards the Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Volpi Cups for Best Actress and Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay and“Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Moore has long ties with Venice having won its Volpi Cup Best Actress Award for her performance in Far From Heaven in 2002 and the Franca Sozzani Award for Suburbicon in 2017.

Cohn was at Venice last year with Official Competition, starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez, which he co-directed with Gastón Duprat

Italy’s Di Costanzo presented his debut feature The Interval in Venice’s Horizons sidebar in 2012 and his The Inner Cage debuted Out of Competition in Venice in 2021.

Diwan won Venice’s Golden Lion in 2021 for the abortion drama The Happening.

Hatami, who has never had a film in Venice, is best known internationally for her role in Asghar Farhadi’s Silver Bear-winning drama A Separation.

Ishiguro is best known in the film world for the award-winning adaptations of his novels The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go.

Sorogoyen’s recent credits include The Candidate, which won seven Goya awards in 2019, and Mother, which world premiered in Venice’s Horizons sidebar that same year, winning Marta Nieto best actress.