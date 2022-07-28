Josh Radnor, Annie Parisse & Nuala Cleary To Topline Period Drama ‘Three Birthdays’ From Writer-Director Jane Weinstock

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Radnor (Hunters), Annie Parisse (Friends from College) and Nuala Cleary (The Crowded Room) will topline the period drama Three Birthdays from writer-director Jane Weinstock (The Moment), which has wrapped production. Other actors set for the pic include Jasmine Batchelor (New Amsterdam), Uly Schlesinger (Generation), Gus Birney (Shining Vale), Guy Burnet (Oppenheimer), Annie McNamara (Severance) and Dolly Wells (Doll & Em).

In the indie set in 1970, Radnor and Parisse star as college professor parents to a rebellious 16-year-old played by Cleary. Against the backdrop of the sexual revolution and increasingly violent demonstrations against the war in Vietnam, each member of this nuclear family struggles to reconcile the political with the personal. The film’s producers are Andrea Miller, Chris Collins and James Welling.

Radnor is an actor and filmmaker who currently stars opposite Al Pacino in the Amazon series Hunters, from executive producer Jordan Peele. He is otherwise best known for his leading role as Ted Mosby on the Emmy-winning sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons on CBS. Other upcoming projects for Radnor on the acting side include the FX on Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble with Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, and the film All Happy Families from writer-director Haroula Rose, which is currently in production.

Parisse is perhaps best known for turns on the TV side in series like Mrs. America, Friends from College, The First, The Looming Tower, Person of Interest, Vinyl and The Following. She’s also appeared in such films as And So It Goes, Anesthesia, Definitely, Maybe, National Treasure and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, among others. Notable credits on stage include Shakespeare in the Park productions of Measure for Measure and All’s Well That Ends Well.

Cleary, with Three Birthdays, makes her feature film debut. The Carnegie Mellon drama program graduate recently wrapped a recurring role in Apple TV+’s limited series The Crowded Room opposite Tom Holland and has also previously been seen on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Weinstock is a NYC-based writer-director whose psychological thriller The Moment, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Alia Shawkat, and Martin Henderson, premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival in 2013. Her directorial debut Easy, starring Marguerite Moreau, Brían F. O’Byrne and Naveen Andrews, was an official selection at the Sundance and Toronto Film Festivals. She is also notably a past participant of the Sundance Directors Lab.

