Josh Duhamel Mounting Sequel ‘Buddy Games 2’; Will Return To Star Alongside Kevin Dillon, Nick Swardson & More, With Ginnifer Goodwin Joining Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duhamel (The Thing About Pam) launched production today on Buddy Games 2—the sequel to the 2019 comedy Buddy Games, in which he starred alongside Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Dan Bakkedahl (Made for Love), James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things), Nick Swardson (The Wrong Missy) and more. Duhamel, Dillon, Bakkedahl, Rodriguez and Swardson are all returning to star in the new film, shooting in Vancouver, with Ginnifer Goodwin (Pivoting) marking a new addition to the ensemble.

The original indie distributed by Saban Films and Paramount Home Entertainment watches as a group of friends reunite for a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges known as The Buddy Games—in the process healing old wounds, righting past wrongs and figuring out the true meaning of friendship. Duhamel directed from his script written with Bob Schwartz and Jude Weng.

The sequel picks up with Bobfather (Duhamel) and the guys following the death of one of their own, as they take an unexpected journey to commemorate his life. After they make the snap decision to steal the urn and flee his funeral, they make their way to the place where the Buddy Games tradition began. Once there, things go south when they accidentally find themselves in the middle of Spring Break.

Duhamel and Michael J. Luisi are producing the pic written by Gabriel McKinley. The production companies involved are The Long Game and Duhamel’s Dakotakid Productions. Paramount Global Distribution Group will release the film in theaters at a date that has not yet been disclosed.

“I’ve never had as much fun as I did making the first BUDDY GAMES and honestly feel like BUDDY GAMES 2 is shaping up to be every bit as fun as the first,” said Duhamel. “After the success of the first movie, I’m beyond excited to get the band back together to do it again.”

Buddy Games marked the feature directorial debut of Duhamel, who most recently starred alongside Renée Zellweger on NBC’s The Thing About Pam. The multi-hyphenate will next be seen in the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for Disney+, the crime drama Bandit with Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert, the thriller Blackout with Abbie Cornish and Nick Nolte, and the rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

Dillon is a three-time Emmy nominee who recently shot the pilot Ramble On from Doug Ellin. He starred in HBO’s Entourage and is otherwise best known for turns in films like Platoon and The Doors. He can currently be seen starring opposite Mel Gibson in the thriller Hot Seat, and will also soon be seen in the thriller On the Line, as well as the drama Reagan with Dennis Quaid.

Bakkedahl has recently been seen on such series as Made for Love, The Goldbergs and American Crime Story. He’ll next appear in films including the comedy Sick Girl with Nina Dobrev, Megan Seely’s comedy Puddysticks, Alexi Pappas and Jeremy Teichner’s Not an Artist and Steven Brand’s Joe Baby.

Rodriguez plays Gary Mendez on ABC’s A Million Little Things and is otherwise best known for his turn as Shawn Spencer on Psych.

Swardson is an actor and comedian whose recent credits include the Netflix animated series Hoops and the streamer’s David Spade comedy, The Wrong Missy.

Known for turns in series like Why Women Kill and Once Upon a Time, Goodwin most recently starred as Jodie on Fox’s Pivoting.

Duhamel is repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Dillon by APA and Gallant Management; Bakkedahl by Gersh, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Rodriguez by ICM, Principal Entertainment LA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office; Swardson by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Goodwin by WME, John Carrabino Management and Gendler & Kelly.