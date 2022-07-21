Jordan Peele Brooks No Disrespect For John Carpenter’s Hold On Horror Film Greatness

Jordan Peele has carved out an impressive niche for himself in horror films, thanks to the success of Get Out and Us, with momentum building for a similar surge on his new film, Nope.

But fans ready to anoint him as the Greatest of All-Time (G.O.A.T.) have one person firmly disagreeing – Jordan Peele himself.

Today, a Peele fan gushed a bit too much online. “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?” he wrote. “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”

Of course, that overlooks John Carpenter’s Halloween series, as well as the double digits of horror films he churned out in the 1970s, 1980s and beyond. He is generally recognized as one of the greatest masters of the horror genre.

When numerous people online pointed out Carpenter’s track record, gushing fan tried to defend his point. “Halloween is a stone cold classic, but the rest of his horror movies aren’t great in my opinion. He has some good ones for sure, but they’re like cult classics in my mind.”

That’s when Peele stepped up.

“Sir, please put the phone down I beg you,” Peele wrote in a reply. He added, “Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!”