Jonathan Bennett & Brooke D’Orsay To Headline ‘Wedding Of A Lifetime’ For Hallmark

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Bennett, who recently signed an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks, will headline and executive a new movie for Hallmark called Wedding of a Lifetime.

Brooke D’Orsay (A Dickens of a Holiday!, Grace and Frankie) will co-star in the original that’s currently in production to air later this year.

Bennett (Mean Girls) and D’Orsay play an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in a close-knit mountain town, but have found themselves in a rut and out of love. As Darby and Jake prepare to break the news of their separation to their families, they inadvertently find themselves entered in a “romantic relationship competition” hosted by a popular national daytime TV show after being nominated by the whole town. The grand prize is a televised, all-expenses-paid “wedding of a lifetime!” Though Darby and Jake are uncomfortable pretending they are still engaged, they decide to continue with the show. Neither of them wants to disappoint their family and friends, and being on the show could potentially give both their careers a boost. Will the charade end with Darby and Jake coming clean and going their separate ways, or will the competition rekindle their romance?

“This is the kind of fun, feel-good rom-com our viewers have come to expect from us,” said Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D’Orsay are terrific together and will have fans rooting for them every step of the way.”

“I love working with Hallmark and am grateful to expand our work together as an executive producer on this project,” added Bennett. “While it’s always fun to act in these movies, it has been a very different and rewarding experience to work on the filmmaking side and to collaborate with such talented people behind the scenes to bring it to life. I’m so proud of this story and hope the fans love it as much as I do.”

Wedding of a Lifetime is from Lighthouse Pictures. Kristofer McNeeley and Bennett are executive producers. Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring and Kevin Leslie are producers. Anne Wheeler is directing from a script by Greg Baldwin.