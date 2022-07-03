Jon Stewart has publicly denounced the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the historical case of Roe v. Wade that made abortion a constitutional right in America.
On his show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedian stated that the Supreme Court is “the Fox News of justice.” He continues, “I mean, there is no consistency. States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?”
The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent from the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the U.S. the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right. The ruling sparked nationwide protests.
“It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘we’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society, journalism,” he said. “They are a cynical political arm.”
He also criticized the confirmation process calling it “kabuki theater”
“When you look at the ridiculous kabuki theater now of justice confirmation, where they can just go out there and just fucking lie, like if this were about debate, then they would’ve understood what perjury meant,” he said.
Jon Stewart Slams The Supreme Court Choice To Overturn Roe v. Wade Calling The Process “Kabuki Theater”
