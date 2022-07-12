Jon Stewart Returns To Emmy Race But Eschews Late-Night For Hosted Non-Fiction Category

Jon Stewart won the late-night Emmy ten years in a row between 2003 and 2012 and again in 2015 for his final season of The Daily Show in 2015.

The comedian has once again been nominated for an Emmy but this time he’s moved categories.

The Problem with Jon Stewart, his Apple TV+ series that launched in September 2021, has scored a nomination in the Hosted Nonfiction (Series or Special) category.

2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

He will compete against shows including My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Vice andThe World According to Jeff Goldblum in the category.

The show also scored a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program.

Related Story Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

Last year, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy won the award, beating series including My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and Vice.

Emmy Snubs: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ Selena Gomez, ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘This Is Us’ & More

Other regular winners in recent years included Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

The move meant that Stewart will not have to compete with a number of his proteges including John Oliver and Stephen Colbert in the higher profile Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.

There was initially some disappointment in the late-night community that Stewart didn’t submit in their category as a reduction in submissions meant that they were set to have only four nominees before the TV Academy changed the rules to give them a fifth nomination.

Late-Night Shows Win Back Their Fifth Emmy Nom Slot After Showrunner Campaign

It makes more sense for Stewart, who will not have to face the indignity of losing to one of his former Daily Show correspondents and gives him a greater chance of picking up an Emmy for his weekly series.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is a one-hour current affairs format with a single issue topic explored in each episode.

It is exec produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari with Stewart exec producing through his Busboy Productions banner, alongside his longtime manager James Dixon and former HBO boss Richard Plepler, via his Eden Productions shingle.