You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sony Pictures Entertainment Posts Strong Q1 Revenue And Profit Growth Despite Fewer Film Releases

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Will Smith Breaks Silence: "Deeply Remorseful" For Oscar Slap
Read the full story

Jon Bernthal Signs With CAA

Jon Bernthal CAA

Jon Bernthal has inked with CAA for representation.

Bernthal currently stars in the HBO series We Own This City, alongside Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Up next, Bernthal will be seen starring in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was later acquired by Utopia and releases today in theaters. 

Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’ famed tennis coach Rick Macci. He can be seen next in the highly anticipated Showtime series American Gigolo.

Bernthal is also developing The Bottoms, a drama series he created, will star in, and co-write. In addition to his work on screen, Bernthal hosts of the weekly podcast Real Ones With Jon Bernthal. Other past credits include the Netflix series The Punisher, Wolf of Wall Street and Ford v. Ferrari.

Bernthal continues to be represented by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Narrative PR.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad