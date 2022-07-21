‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ First Look: Keanu Reeves Is Back In Black

Lionsgate on Thursday revealed the first public look at John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest in hitman franchise that stars Keanu Reeves. Earlier this year, the studio revealed that the pic will hit theaters on March 24, 2023, and showed off a still-unreleased trailer in April at CinemaCon.

Reeves and director Chad Stahelski were in attendance at that Las Vegas-set exhibitor confab to reveal the trailer.

The new look, sent out via Lionsgate’s social media channels. shows Reeves’ Wick at some sort of altar.

Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Lance Reddick star in the new pic, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Plot details are under wraps.

The John Wick franchise through three movies has racked up $584.7 million at the worldwide box office.