John Pollak and Wilmer Valderrama Launch Allied Management Group

EXCLUSIVE: Former NBCUniversal executive John Pollak and actor, producer, and activist Wilmer Valderrama have launched Allied Management Group, which focuses on partnering with, collaborating, and representing new and existing Latino voices across traditional and digital media. Pollak and Valderrama are co-founders and co-owners of L.A.-based AMG.

After two decades in the entertainment business as both a global distribution head and producer, Pollak will oversee day-to-day operations.

Clients include Tuti Loor, showrunner of CNN’s Searching for Mexico with Eva Longoria, and L Word writer Maria Renee Prudencio.

Valderrama is the latest actor to make the move into management; last year, Kenan Thompson launched Artists for Artists and formed a joint venture with McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

“Latino talent has traditionally been relegated to the Latin American arm of major Hollywood companies but thanks to an exciting industry shift bolstered by the rise of global streaming platforms, they are now a major part of the general US market. Our mission will be to champion current talent and discover new voices who can help create content that is relatable to all audiences including the 200% demographic – consumers who see themselves as both 100% American and 100% Latino,” Pollak told Deadline.

Added Valderrama, “As a community, it is vital that we see ourselves on screen – it shapes both how we see ourselves and how others see us. However, the reality is that there’s an undeniable void of authentic stories being told by Latino voices and through the perspective of our creators. I am so excited to partner with John and the rest of the AMG team. Together we will discover and cultivate new voices, and help our talent deliver fresh, authentic Latino storytelling to audiences in the US and around the globe.

AMG’s roster of clients includes the following Latino creators:

Dhana Media (Maradona: Blessed Dream/Amazon; The Jenni Rivera Story/Univision), led by producers Mari Urdaneta and Liliana Moyano;

Crea84U (Borrego/Paramount), led by producers Monica Gil-Rodriguez and Julie and Phantoms’ Jaime Aymerich;

TDO (Rebelde/Netflix; Corazón Contento/Amazon) led by producer Paulette Bensussen;

Writer Maria Renee Prudencio (L Word/Showtime);

Writer Ricardo Avilez Mozota (Las Vocales/Vix; Fake/Netflix; El Galan/Disney);

Writer/Director Marcelo Tobar (Ana/Pantaya; Amarres/HBO Max; and

upcoming No Culpes al Karma/Netflix);

Director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?/Netflix);

Showrunner Tuti Loor (Searching for Mexico with Eva Longoria/CNN; Now and

Then/Apple TV);

Showrunner Moira Noriega (Ultimate BeastMaster/Netflix; Essential Heroes: A Momento

Latino Event/CBS Special; Treasure Truck/Nickelodeon);

Author Andrew Paxman (Jenkins of Mexico; El Tigre: Emilio Azcárraga y su imperio

Televisa with co-author Claudia Fernández)

New projects and clients will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP served as legal advisor to Allied Management and John Pollak. Valderrama is represented by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.