John Legend’s Get Lifted Strikes Overall Scripted Deal With UCP

Get Lifted Film Co., the production company run by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, is getting into business with NBCUniversal.

The company, which is behind series such as IFC and AMC comedy series Sherman’s Showcase, has struck a scripted overall deal with UCP and a first-look deal for unscripted series.

It comes after their previous three-year overall deal with the then-titled ABC Studios that was signed in 2019 and marks the company’s third home after previously having a first-look pact at Sony Pictures Television.

Get Lifted’s upcoming projects include Al Sharpton’s documentary Loudmouth that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, a third season of Sherman’s Showcase and feature film Blacktop Wasteland.

It also produced tennis documentary Citizen Ashe, HBO’s The Legend of the Underground as well as Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and HBO Max’s reality series Rhythm + Flow.

“We are elated to align with the talented team at Get Lifted Film Co. to bring their incredible scripted and unscripted stories to life,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “Mike, John and Ty have an absolutely astonishing track record, and we’re excited to support their vision through this new alliance.”

“We’re so excited to broaden our relationship with the Universal family,” added Mike Jackson. “Especially working closely with Beatrice, Toby and Pearlena to help us continue to define our voice as producers within the television landscape.”

Get Lifted Film Co. is represented by WME and Nina Shaw, Jean Tanaka and Kevin Garlitz of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finklestein and Lezcano.