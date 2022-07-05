Joe Rogan Says He Repeatedly Rejected Donald Trump As Podcast Guest: “I’m Not Interested In Helping Him”

Donald Trump is not welcome on The Joe Rogan Experience, says the host of the popular podcast — at least not yet. Still, Rogan, an avowed Ron DeSantis supporter, is no friend of Joe Biden’s either.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” Rogan said Monday during an interview on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

“I’ve had the opportunity to have [Trump] on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” the former Fear Factor host told Fridman. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

So far, Trump has not responded to Rogan’s assertion that the former president and possible 2024 candidate wanted to come on the Experience and reach its massive audience. Trump has also said nothing about being rejected for the guest slot.

“The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times,” Rogan said on the Independence Day chat with Fridman, an AI scientist who teaches at MIT. “When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself.”

Over the more than 90-minute conversation between Fridman and Rogan, the latter pushed back against his host’s belief that Trump would eventually show up on the Experience. “I don’t know if he would genuinely be there,” Rogan said of Trump as a guest. “You know what I’m saying? He’ll be putting on a performance …and he doesn’t do any drugs,” Rogan laughed, a reference to the use of substances he’s employed in the past with the likes of Elon Musk and Alex Jones.

Offering an honest appraisal of Trump, one-time self-described “moron” Rogan also put himself on the table over his reasons for not wanting the Republican as a guest:

I’m not well versed enough politically to know all of the corruption that’s been alleged, to understand the whole Russiagate stuff, what’s real. It’s clear that there’s more than one organization that involved with communicating with Russia before the 2016. It’s pretty clear the Clinton administration (sic) was involved. It’s pretty clear the Trump administration had some communication with some people in Russia. It’s pretty clear that Hunter Biden had some very suspicious dealings in Ukraine. There’s a lot going on there.

It’s hard for anyone to parse.

It’s something I would have to research for a long time, and I don’t have that kind of time.

Building a powerhouse of a brand for himself with no small degree of courting controversy, Rogan struck a nearly $200 million deal with Spotify in mid-2020 to make the streamer the exclusive platform for his podcast. Despite harsh backlash against Rogan over his take on Covid vaccines and treatments, with accusations of misinformation and the likes of Neil Young pulling his tunes from Spotify in protest, the streamer has stuck by the host who essentially put them in the podcast game.

Stepping into that mode in his talk with Fridman, Rogan again took repeated swipe at the current occupant of the White House in a possible rematch with Trump in two years:

Well, he’s running against a dead man, you know? I mean, Biden, shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he’s seeing ghosts.

You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. I mean, he’s — if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every fucking talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air.

Prodded more by the laconic Fridman about having Trump on the Experience in the same vein he had Kanye West, Rogan challenged his host’s logic. “Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn’t change the course of our country,” Rogan said.