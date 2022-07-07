‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ Canceled At Adult Swim After Three Seasons

Cult series Joe Pera Talks With You has been canceled.

Adult Swim, part of the Warner Bros. Discovery universe, has ended the show after three seasons.

Pera revealed the news on his own email newsletter.

The 11-minute series launched in 2018 started as an animated short, followed by a live-action short. Its third season aired between November and December 2021.

It follows the mild-mannered Pera as a fictional version of himself, living in Michigan and teaching choir at a middle school. The lo-fi series sees him talk to the audience – Mr Rogers- style about mundane subjects such as breakfast and ironing.

“The more I learn how TV works, the more I realize that it’s kind of a miracle that our quiet, 11-minute show about rocks, beans, grocery stores, and breakfast crews got on the air and lasted as long as it did,” he wrote.

“We were driving home from Bethlehem, PA the morning after my final Spring Tour show when I got a call that it wouldn’t be renewed for another season,” he added. “Ok, I know what to do” I thought, and stopped the car for some fast food. It was a lot to process, especially after meeting so many of you on the road who were so enthusiastic about it.

In his note, he paid tribute to his team and cast and said how rare it was that they were given “creative freedom” by the network.

He shouted out Jo Firestone, Conner O’Malleya, Dan Licata, Nathan Min, Katie Dolan, Whit Conway and Marty Schousboe as well as Jo Scott, Brad Howe, Annie Donley, Devin Bockrath and Carmen Christopher.

“A sincere thank you to everyone who made the show possible. To the many people who worked on it and gave so much of their talent and hard work to it. That especially includes the crew in Milwaukee, many of whom have been with the show from the start. And thank you for watching and supporting the show and helping it get as far as it did,” he said.