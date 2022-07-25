Joe Biden Lays Into Donald Trump Following January 6th Committee Revelations: “You Can’t Be Pro-Insurrection And Pro-Cop”

Joe Biden, seizing on the publicity over last week’s January 6th hearings, condemned his predecessor, Donald Trump, for sitting in his private dining room and watching TV but doing nothing to stop the siege on the Capitol as it unfolded on January 6th.

Biden, who is recovering from Covid, made the remarks during a virtual speech to the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives, telling them, “On January 6th, we relied on law enforcement to save our democracy. You saw what happened. The Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police, other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes. Speared, sprayed, stomped on, brutalized. Lives were lost. And for three hours, the defeated former president president of the United States watched it all happen, as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room of the Oval Office.”

Biden also went after Trump’s claim to support the police. “While [Trump] was doing that, brave law enforcement officers were subject to the medieval hell for three hours, dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage, face to face with a crazed mob that believed the lies of the defeated president. The police were heroes that day. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. The brave women and men, all across this nation, should never forget that. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American.”

The January 6th Committee’s hearing last week focused on the 187 minutes it took for Trump to tell the mob to disperse and go home. According to testimony and other documents, Trump spent the time in the private dining room of the West Wing, watching Fox News but, for several hours, resisting calls to make a statement to quell the violence. Over the weekend, editorial pages of the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post condemned Trump for his inaction.