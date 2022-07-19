Joe Berlinger Developing U.S. Remake Of Swedish Crime Series ‘The Truth Will Out’ With Endemol Shine North America

EXCLUSIVE: Swedish crime drama series The Truth Will Out is getting a U.S. remake from Paradise Lost director Joe Berlinger and Endemol Shine North America.

Berlinger, who has directed a slew of true crime documentaries and rock docs such as Metallica’s Some Kind of Monster, has teamed with the production company to direct and exec produce an English-language adaptation of the series, which is based on an idea from famed Swedish author and criminologist Leif GW Persson.

Persson is best known in the U.S. as the author of the books that short-lived Fox series Backstrom, starring Rainn Wilson, was based on.

The series, known as Det Som Göms I Snö in Sweden, comes from Endemol Shine North America’s sister Swedish company Yellow Bird, which is similarly owned by Banijay.

The original launched in 2018 and follows a Stockholm police detective with a history of mental instability, and his newly formed Cold Case Unit, a group of misfit officers tasked with solving long-unresolved murder case.

Starring Robert Gustafsson, it has been a hit for Sweden’s Kanal 5, streamer Viaplay and also airs internationally on servies including Amazon. Based on Persson’s idea, it was written and created by Aron Levander and Hans Jörnlind.

The first season is centered around an unknown killer, who leaves a message for the police stating that Sweden’s most notorious serial killer is actually a fraud, Wendel and his team work to uncover the truth, but immediately find themselves at odds with the powerful group of people who had the original killer convicted in the first place. In the second season, Wendel’s Cold Case Unit has barely risen in the ranks at the police station since its last investigation. But everything changes when a colleague, a close friend of Peter’s brother, is suddenly found dead. The officer’s death sets off a chain of events which reveal that a high-ranking police commissioner known for his work against sexual discrimination, sexual harassment and violence against women is living a double life in which he exploits, rapes and degrades young women and children.

It marks the latest project between Berlinger and Sharon Levy, Chief Content Officer, Endemol Shine North America, who previously worked together on Spike TV mini-series Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio.

While Berlinger is best known for directing true-crime documentaries, such as HBO’s Paradise Lost trilogy, which resulted in the freeing of the wrongly-convicted West Memphis Three after almost two decades in prison, he also directed scripted Ted Bundy movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which starred Zac Efron as Bundy. It went alongside his own doc on the subject – Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

It is Endemol Shine North America’s latest drama project. The company is currently co-producing Ripley, starring Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning, with Showtime.

“Throughout my career as a filmmaker, my work has often focused on the ways in which human biases within the criminal justice system can have a tangible effect on how the system operates,” says Berlinger. “I was inspired by how The Truth Will Out addressed this phenomenon and am excited about this opportunity to adapt it for domestic audiences, with the American criminal justice system specifically as a focal point.”

“Joe is a celebrated filmmaker and true force in television that I greatly admire and someone I’ve been wanting to collaborate with again for some time now,” added Levy. “He brings unmatched expertise in telling stories where crime and law intersect and this sensational series from our colleagues in Sweden is the perfect project for us to reunite on.”