Job Cuts Expected At HBO Max Europe Following Major Strategic Review

Job cuts are expected at HBO Max Europe following a major strategic review that will see development of local originals halted in the Nordics and Central Europe.

The move comes as the Warner Bros. Discovery merger gathers pace and the outfit seeks £3B worth of savings within two years, with HBO Max set to be combined with Discovery+.

Deadline understands jobs at HBO Max Europe are at risk following the review, which will also see nascent development activities in the Netherlands and Turkey halted after less than a year. The details regarding potential redundancies are still being ironed out.

Shows in production or post-production in the Nordics, Central Europe and the Netherlands are being reviewed. Hits to have already emerged from the region include the likes of Denmark’s Kamikaze (pictured) and Sweden’s Lust.

Of the territories in which HBO Max has a footprint, only Spain and France are not impacted by the review.

“As we continue to work on combining HBO Max and discovery+ into one global streaming service showcasing the breadth of content across Warner Bros. Discovery, we are reviewing our current content proposition on the existing services,” said an HBO Max statement.

“Our commitment to these markets has not changed. We will continue to commission local content for Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear networks in these regions and we remain substantial acquirers of local third-party content for use on our streaming services.”

The review comes around three months after the HBO Max Europe commissioning team was unveiled at Series Mania, with each commissioner in turn speaking publicly about their content desires.

Since then, WarnerMedia’s Priya Dogra has been promoted to President & MD EMEA (exc. Poland), while Antony Root has continued to oversee original production for HBO Max across EMEA, with Christina Sulebakk shifting to Warner Bros. Discovery General Manager, Nordics.

Under Root is Iberia Commissioning Editor of Original Programming Miguel Salvat, Nordics Commissioning Editor and VP Original Programming Christian Wikander, France VP and commissioning Editor of Original Production Vera Peltekian, Central Europe Commissioning Editor Johnathan Young and Turkey Executive Director of Content Acquisition Mia Edde. Annelies Sitvast, Hanka Kastelicová and Steve Matthews work in pan-European roles.

News of the HBO Max Europe restructure was first broken by Variety.