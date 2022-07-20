Jharrel Jerome To Headline ‘Night Of the Assassins’ Series Based On Howard Blum’s Book In Works At Sony TV From Jonathan Mostow, Howard Gordon & Alex Gansa

EXCLUSIVE: A little known episode during World War II involving three of the most powerful political figures of the time that could’ve changed the future of the Western world is the subject of a limited series in development at Sony Pictures Television starring and produced by Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome. Thriller drama Night Of the Assassins, based on the New York Times bestseller by Howard Blum, comes from Blum, Terminator 3 director Jonathan Mostow, the Emmy-winning Homeland and 24 duo Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and their executive Glenn Geller.

Co-written by Blum and Mostow and to be directed bu Mostow, Night of the Assassins is the true story of a low-level African American soldier (Jerome) who helped thwart a Nazi plot to kill the leaders of the United States, Great Britain, and the Soviet Union during a top secret conference in Tehran in 1943.

After the Nazis learned about the secret meeting, they hatched a plan — code name Operation Long Jump — to assassinate the three Allied leaders, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin, with a hand-picked team of Nazi commandos parachuted into Iran.

Jerome’s character, named Eddie Booker in the TV series, is based on a real person who was the only U.S. man on the ground when Mike Reilly, the head of FDR’s Secret Service detail, arrived, and he worked closely with Reilly on thwarting the assassination attempt.

Mostow and Blum executive produce with Gordon, Gansa and Geller as well as Bob Bookman, Peter Jaysen and Alan Gasmer. Jerome serves as producer. The project falls under Gordon and Gansa’s overall deal at Sony Pictures TV.

Jerome won an Emmy and received a SAG Award nomination for his role in Netflix’s limited series When They See Us. He also was part of the SAG Award-nominated ensemble of the Oscar-winning feature Moonlight. His recent credits also include series Mr. Mercedes and movie Concrete Cowboy.

Mostow co-wrote and directed another WWII-set thriller, the 2000 feature U-571. Gordon, Gansa and Geller are behind the upcoming Fox anthology drama series Accused.