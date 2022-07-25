‘Jeopardy’: Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings Poised To Continue As Hosts Of Syndicated Game Show

Jeopardy! would be sticking with its two-host formula. According to sources, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are finalizing deals to continue to share hosting duties on the venerable syndicated game show’s upcoming Season 39. A source for Sony Pictures TV, which produces Jeopardy! would not comment on speculation.

Bialik, who previously was announced as host of the Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, and former Jeopardy! champion Jennings had been filling in as guest hosts of the mothership syndicated program following the abrupt exit of Mike Richards as host in August after one day of tapings. The two were subsequently named full-time hosts for the remainder of Season 38. The pairing seemed to work well, and was well received by fans.

Jeopardy! recently landed its third consecutive Outstanding Game Show Daytime Emmy Award. The eligibility period spanned the final episodes hosted by the late Alex Trebek as well as Bialik and Jennings’ tenures.

For Bialik, negotiations had focused largely on availability as the new season of her Fox series Call Me Kat is set to produce more episodes next season.

Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, is best known for her award-winning role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS comedy, The Big Bang Theory. Currently, Bialik is starring in Call Me Kat on Fox, which she also executive produces. She also is the host of the mental health podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” and she wrote and directed her first feature, As Sick As They Made Us, starring Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.