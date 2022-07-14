Skip to main content
Sony Dates Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ For Next Summer

Jennifer Lawrence
AP

Sony will be releasing the Gene Stupnitsky R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence on June 16, 2023. 

Deadline first told you about the project which Sony won for a sizeable sum.

Sony bills the project as a ‘R-rated comedy with a heart’. Lawrence is also producing. It’s been a while since we’ve had a hard ‘R’ rated comedy on movie screens. Paramount had the PG-13 Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum adventure romantic comedy The Lost City which grossed over $105M domestic, and close to $191M WW.

Stupnitsky directed and co-wrote with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi produce. John Phillips serves as EP.

No Hard Feelings will hit theaters the same weekend as the original Disney Pixar Animation movie Elemental. 

 

 

