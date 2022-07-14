Sony Dates Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ For Next Summer

Sony will be releasing the Gene Stupnitsky R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence on June 16, 2023.

Deadline first told you about the project which Sony won for a sizeable sum.

Sony bills the project as a ‘R-rated comedy with a heart’. Lawrence is also producing. It’s been a while since we’ve had a hard ‘R’ rated comedy on movie screens. Paramount had the PG-13 Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum adventure romantic comedy The Lost City which grossed over $105M domestic, and close to $191M WW.