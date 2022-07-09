Jennifer Aniston Salutes ‘The Morning Show’ Cameraman Who Died In Motorcycle Accident

Jennifer Aniston is using her star power to draw attention to a GoFundMe page for The Morning Show camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen, who died in a motorcycle accident on July 4 at age 39.

Aniston shared a post on her Instagram Stories, calling Mortensen “one of the bright lights” on the set of the AppleTV+ series.

“This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen,” Aniston wrote as the caption to photos of Mortensen with his wife and son. “One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job.”

She added, “In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you Gunnar 💔.”

The GoFundMe was created by the International Cinematographers Guild in Los Angeles Local 600. The guild noted in the fundraiser’s description that Mortensen “died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.”

“Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars,” the statement said. “In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can.”

The GoFundMe has already met its $20,000 goal, earning more than $132,000 as of Friday afternoon.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office, said Mortensen died on Monday after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Southern California State Route 74, between the cities of Hemet and Mountain Center.

The accident remains under investigation. No other vehicles wee involved.