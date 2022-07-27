J.B. Smoove, Francesca Reale & Maria Mancuso Round Out Cast Of Prime Video’s Rom-Com ‘Música’

EXCLUSIVE: J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things) and newcomer Maria Mancuso will round out the cast of the rom-com Música, which Rudy Mancuso is directing and starring in for Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision. The trio joins an ensemble that also includes Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, as previously announced.

The recently-wrapped film follows a young man (Rudy Mancuso) plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey. The latest romance from Wonderland, on the heels of its success with titles including Love Hard, Holidate and Tall Girl, will ultimately premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Rudy Mancuso wrote the script with American Vandal‘s Dan Lagana, and is also composing the film’s original score and soundtrack, with McG and Mary Viola producing via their Wonderland Sound and Vision banner. The film is being exec produced by Shots Studios’ John and Sam Shahidi, as well as Lagana, Wonderland’s Steven Bello, and Mendes, with Monib Abhat serving as co-producer.

Smoove is an Emmy-winning actor, writer and comedian perhaps best known for his portrayal of Leon in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He lends his voice to Prime Video’s animated series Fairfax and has also been seen on shows like Woke and Mapleworth Murders, among many others. His recent film credits include the Spider-Man films Far From Home and No Way Home, Jerrod Carmichael’s dark comedy On the Count of Three and John Turturro’s The Jesus Rolls. He’ll also soon be seen in Chris Spencer’s comedy Back on the Strip and the Netflix comedy series, Blockbuster.

Reale played Hawkins lifeguard Heather Holloway in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and has also appeared in series like Netflix’s Haters Back Off! and the now-defunct Quibi’s Wireless. Her film credits include Jonah Feingold’s comedy Dating & New York with Jaboukie Young-White and the dramedy Yes, God, Yes with Stranger Things‘ Natalie Dyer. She will also soon be seen in the drama September 17th, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Brittany Snow.

Maria Mancuso is the real-life mother of Rudy Mancuso, and will play his mother in Música. While she appeared alongside her son in the 2016 YouTube feature The Keys of Christmas, her speaking role in his new film is her first.

Smoove is represented by UTA, JPLA Media, Rick Dorman at Authentic Talent and Literary Management and attorney Roger A. Pliakas; Reale by Gersh and Atlas Artists.