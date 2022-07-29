Jason Woliner’s Peacock Series Adds 7 To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has added to the cast of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner’s series, from The Disaster Artist‘s producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Caviar.

Christopher Stanley (Mad Men), W Earl Brown (The Book of Boba Fett), Josh Pais (The Dropout), and Irina Maleeva (The Merchant of Venice) will recur, while James Remar (Yellowstone), Paul Ben-Victor (Pam & Tommy) and Hilda Boulware (Modern Family) are set for guest-starring roles.

There are few details about the series, which Peacock describes as a “mind-bending project” in the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm that “mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.” Woliner, who has directed episodes of The Last Man on Earth and Nathan for You, has been shooting for more than a decade.

Previously announced cast members include Rosanna Arquette (Florida Man), Melinda McGraw (Mad Men), Frank Grillo (Kingdom), Dennis Haysbert (Lucifer) and Dee Wallace (E.T.)

The series will be produced by Caviar and Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Studios, via their overall deal with Lionsgate.

Woliner will direct and exec produce. Exec producers also include Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Caviar’s Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck. Tyler Ben-Amotz produces.

Stanley is repped by Link Entertainment. Maleeva is repped by Tom Chasin Agency & LA Media Consultants. Brown is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Rawlins Company. Pais is repped by Innovative Artists. Boulware is repped by The Entertainment Lab. Remar is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment. Ben-Victor is repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.