Quadruple BAFTA-Winning ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Creator Jamie Demetriou Strikes BBC Studios Deal

Quadruple BAFTA-winning Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou has struck a multi-year partnership with BBC Studios to co-develop and co-produce projects.

Demetriou, one of the rising stars of British comedy who is featuring in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Disney+’s Pinocchio, will develop the shows for both BBC Studios and his own outfit People Day Limited.

He is the creator of Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats, the comedy he also stars in about a hapless Greek-Cypriot London-based estate agent that has won him four BAFTAs and garnered critical acclaim.

Stath has catapulted him to stardom and, along with Barbie and Pinocchio, he has starred in Cruella, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty and Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

BBC Studios is international distributor for Stath Lets Flats, which is currently being taken out to the U.S. market by producer Roughcut TV.

Demetriou is “one of the most gifted and sought after comics in the country,” according to Jonathan Blyth, BBC Studios’ Director of Commercial & Partnerships for Comedy.

“We’re thrilled that he has chosen to develop his next scripted projects with BBC Studios and that we will play an active role in bringing his creative ideas to life for domestic and international audiences,” he added.

Demetriou said: “I love TV. I love comedy. I love scripts. So I jumped at the chance to blend all three for BBC Studios. I’m genuinely so flattered that they wanted me to make some stuff.”

The deal was brokered by Kitty Laing at United Agents LLP, Blyth at BBC Studios, and James Kay of Sheridans. Demetriou is represented by Kitty Laing and Charlotte Davies at United Agents LLP and CAA.