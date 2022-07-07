Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

James Caan: A Career In Pictures

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Caan Dies: Hollywood Mourns 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star
Read the full story

‘Brian’s Song’ Actor Billy Dee Williams, ‘Misery’ Director Rob Reiner Remember James Caan As Hollywood Pays Tribute To An Icon

James Caan, 'Queen Bees' (2021) Everett Collection

Refresh for updates… Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its greatest: James Caan is being remembered today as one of the best actors of his generation.

“Team Mates and friends till the end,” tweeted Billy Dee Williams, who co-starred with Caan in the 1971 TV-movie classic Brian’s Song. “RIP Jimmy.” Williams included what appears to be a recent photo of the two.

Barbra Streisand, who co-starred with Caan in 1975’s Funny Lady, wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented.”

In a statement, Misery director Rob Reiner said, “I was so saddened to hear about Jimmy leaving us. I loved working with him. Besides being a talented instinctive actor, he was the only Jew I knew who could rope a calf with the best of them. Sending my love to his family.”

Related Story

James Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee & 'Brian's Song' Star Was 82

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

Director James Gunn tweeted his favorite Caan movies – The Godfather films “at the very top” – and actor Jon Lovitz recalled a particular kindness Caan once showed him when the star agreed to a cameo in a TV special (and brought along a special guest as well).

Deadline will update this post as responses arrive…

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad