James Caan: A Career In Pictures

The late, great James Caan who died today had a career that spanned 55 years and included classic films such as Howard Hawks’ El Dorado, Michael Mann’s Thief, Rob Reiner’s Misery, Jon Favreau’s Elf and, of course, Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, The Godfather.

Almost from the start, Caan was working opposite screen legends like John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, Billy Dee Williams, Robert Duvall, Simone Signoret, Katherine Ross and others.

After The Godfather came roles opposite Barbra Streisand, Michael Caine, Jane Fonda, Elliott Gould, Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Nicolas Cage, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joaquin Phoenix and many, many more.

