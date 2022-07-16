Skip to main content
Young Hollywood Recalls Jak Knight As Brilliant Comedian And Singular Talent

Hilarious. Brilliant. Thoughtful. Those are just some of the adjectives being used to describe the relationships between Jak Knight and his many friends and family on social media as they react to his death.

Knight’s stunning death at age 28 was announced earlier today, shocking the Hollywood community who saw him as a star just coming into his own as a writer, producer and stand-up talent.

