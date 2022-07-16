Young Hollywood Recalls Jak Knight As Brilliant Comedian And Singular Talent

Hilarious. Brilliant. Thoughtful. Those are just some of the adjectives being used to describe the relationships between Jak Knight and his many friends and family on social media as they react to his death.

Knight’s stunning death at age 28 was announced earlier today, shocking the Hollywood community who saw him as a star just coming into his own as a writer, producer and stand-up talent.

A few of the early reactions:

I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you 💔 — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 16, 2022

RIP Jak Knight. One of the most talented and hilarious dudes in the game. — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 16, 2022

Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2022

Crushed by the passing of Jak Knight. Watch Bust Down NOW. I was lucky enough to spend years writing with and for Jak, and we taped our Netflix sets the same night. Such a fucking funny, surprising, kind, weird, singular talent. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) July 16, 2022

I remember being on a show with Jak Knight back when I was just starting out – I was so nervous and he was so encouraging and kind. I’ve always remembered that. Thinking of his friends and family tonight. — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) July 16, 2022

RIP to Jak Knight. We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 16, 2022

Whenever I was on a lineup with Jak Knight, I knew it was going to be a wildly funny night. Always loved watching him over the last decade. He was winning big, all of it well deserved, so witty and memorable every moment onstage and off. A painful loss to comedy. — James Adomian (@JAdomian) July 16, 2022