Jade Catta-Preta To Host Blind Date Food Competition ‘Hotties’ For Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is hunting for Hotties.

The streamer has ordered blind date food competition Hotties, hosted by Jade Catta-Preta, who previously hosted E!’s The Soup and has appeared on series such as ABC’s Manhattan Love Story and American Housewife.

The series comes from Bright Spot Content, the All3Media America-backed production company behind Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen.

All ten episodes will launch on the streamer on August 16.

The dating competition will pit pairs of blind dates against each other in a battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes, all while attempting to eat incredibly spicy food.

Set in food trucks in the desert heat, each 30-minute episode sees two pairs of sexy singles make a meal and choke down extreme spicy food challenges in a bid to fast forward the dating process and win a cash prize. Will battling the heat help them burn through first date facades to form a more authentic connection…or will it all just be a hilarious hot mess?

Catta-Preta will host and also judge both what’s on the plate and each of the dates. Whichever couple has the best plate, best date, or both, wins a second date worth $2,500, or…they can split the cash, walk away, and promise to never see each other again.

Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, and Bruce Klassen serve as executive producers for Bright Spot Content, with Cam Frierson serving as co-executive producer.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting this spicy treat!” said Catta-Preta. “We could all use a funny distraction, so head on over to Hulu for some hot giggles.”

“Hotties has all the right ingredients – hot food, hot dates in the summer heat!” said Sandy Varo Jarrell, CEO of Bright Spot Content. “Jade’s brilliantly funny delivery pairs perfectly with all the wild moments in this laugh-out-loud series.”