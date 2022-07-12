J.B. Smoove To Host Comedy Docuseries Podcast ‘Funny My Way’ For Audible

EXCLUSIVE: J.B. Smoove is to pay homage to six Black comedians in a comedy docuseries podcast for Audible.

The audio service has ordered Funny My Way, hosted by the Curb Your Enthusiasm star.

The series will profile Paul Mooney, Flip Wilson, Rudy Ray Moore, Moms Mabley, Dick Gregory, and Redd Foxx, who have broken barriers in the entertainment industry. It will shine a light on everyday struggles in the Black community, and these iconic comedians’ fight for equality while being their authentic, raw selves. It will also give listeners an impactful look into comedy history – one that goes far beyond the punch lines.

Funny My Way, which launched on the platform on August 4, comes from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco and AYR Media.

Exec producers include Matt Powers, Jeff Ross, Adam Sachs and Willie Navarre for Team Coco, Aliza Rosen for AYR Media and Toni Judkins.

It is the latest partnership between Smoove and O’Brien’s company, which is also behind the podcast May I Elaborate? Sound Wisdom From J.B. Smoove.