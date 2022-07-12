UK Film And TV Set Designer 4Wood Acquired By Private Equity Company Amid South Wales Production Boom; ITV Commissions Psychological Thriller Platform 7 For New Streaming Platform – Global Briefs

UK Film And TV Set Designer 4Wood Acquired By Private Equity Company Amid South Wales Production Boom

UK film and TV set designer 4Wood has been bought by London-based private equity firm Connection Capital in a deal worth $10.6m (£9m). The company based in the Welsh capital of Cardiff was created in 2005 by husband and wife team Scott and Lynsey Fisher. Its clients have included the BBC, Netflix, Disney, Lucasfilm, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ on shows as such as His Dark Materials, Britannia, Sex Education and Sherlock. Connection Capital said its acquisition of the company was based on its assessment that the production market in the company’s home region of South Wales is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. Home expanding studio facilities Wolf Studios, Dragon Studios, Swansea Bay Studios and Seren Studio – South Wales is one of the UK’s most important productions hubs after London and South-east England.

ITV Commissions Psychological Thriller Platform 7 For New Streaming Platform

ITV has commissioned the psychological thriller series Platform 7 from Dancing Ledge Productions, the scripted TV and comedy-focused company behind shows like The Responder and The Salisbury. The four-part thriller revolves around a woman who witnesses a cataclysmic event at a railway station and finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and the tragedy. Multi award-winning screenwriter Paula Milne (Him, The Politician’s Husband, White Heat) has adapted the drama from the globally renowned bestselling novel of the same title by Louise Doughty. Platform 7 will air exclusively on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX premiere, ahead of linear transmission on ITV’s main channel. ITV head of drama Polly Hill, who commissioned the drama, said it marked a fresh departure for her department. “It’s edgy, fresh and engaging and is unlike anything we’ve commissioned before, as ITVX gives us the scope to break new ground with drama,’ she said.