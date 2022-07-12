You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Ironheart’: Alden Ehrenreich Latest To Join Cast of Marvel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Solo star Alden Ehrenreich is set for a key role in Marvel’s Ironheart series for Disney+. Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and  creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Anthony Ramos is also on board as well as

Chinaka Hodge was recently tapped as head writer on the series, first announced as being in development during Disney’s investor-day presentation in December 2020. It is unknown who Ehrenreich will be playing in the series.

Reps for Marvel declined to comment.

Ehrenreich recently wrapped production on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opposite Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. He will next be seen in Universal Pictures feature Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks.
He is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek Suddelson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

