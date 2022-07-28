‘Industry’ Breakout Star Marisa Abela Top Choice To Play Amy Winehouse in Studiocanal Biopic ‘Back In Black’

Studiocanal is zeroing on the actress who will play Amy Winehouse in its upcoming biopic Back In Black as sources tell Deadline Marisa Abela is the top choice to play the Grammy-winning singer who passed away in 2011. Insiders say Abela was in the front-runner seat for some time after auditioning for role in June, which included a singing test that blew away producers. Insiders say several other actresses were tested for the role but sources close to Studiocanal and director Sam Taylor-Johnson Abela still remained the top choice. Insiders add a formal offer has not gone out as other elements of the production are still being worked out but once those elements come into place one is expected.

Reps for Studiocanal and Abela could not be reached for comment.

The script has been written by Matt Greenhalgh and the project is now moving fast following Taylor-Johnson boarding the pic. Studiocanal is producing with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward alongside Tracey Seaward.

The film is expected to take a look at the life and music of Winehouse who started off as a budding North London jazz singer to eventually becoming a Grammy-winning music superstar with hit records that included Rehab and Back To Black. Her life would eventually be cut short in 2011 at age 27 following a long battle with alcohol and drugs.

As for Abela, the up-and-coming talent was most recently seen in her scene-stealing role in the HBO series Industry, which will have its second season premiere on August 1. She is repped by WME and the Artists Partnerships. Variety first reported Abela as front-runner.