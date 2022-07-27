‘iCarly’ Renewed For Season 3 By Paramount+

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details of the Season 2 finale of iCarly.

iCarly fans can breathe easy: It appears the major Creddie cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 will be resolved. Paramount+ said Wednesday that it has renewed the hit revival series iCarly for a third season. Production will get underway later this year for a 2023 premiere on Paramount+.

“iCarly’s loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming at Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

The June 3 Season 2 finale left the fate of Creddie up in the air after Freddie’s girlfriend Pearl (Mia Serafino) said Carly and Freddie were clearly in love, and neither denied it.

iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

The original iCarly series, produced by Nickelodeon, ran from 2007-2012. Starring Cosgrove, Trainor, Kress and Jennette McCurdy, it followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its original run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.

iCarly is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks (Young & Hungry, Diary of a Future President) and Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner. Trainor, Kress and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers.

The first two seasons of the new iCarly are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.