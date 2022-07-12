IATSE & Teamsters Reaffirm Their “Mutual Aid & Assistance Pact”

IATSE and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have reaffirmed their longstanding “Mutual Aid and Assistance Pact” in which both unions agree to work together to achieve shared goals and initiatives. The move comes in the wake of new leadership at the Teamsters, which is now headed by President Sean O’Brien.

The pact, which outlines how the unions will address organizing efforts, deal with jurisdictional issues and fight for the rights of their members, was last affirmed in 2010. Since then, the two unions say they’ve “worked together to navigate the dynamic nature of the motion picture industry, the safety protocols for the Covid-19 pandemic and solidarity in contract campaigns.” In Hollywood, both unions participate in the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans.

“The Teamsters are our natural allies,” said IATSE president Matt Loeb. “They work side by side with our members for the same employers, and they face the same challenges we do with respect to our standard of living, and health and retirement benefits”

“We proudly stand with our IATSE brothers and sisters,” O’Brien said. “By reaffirming this pact, we will ensure the best representation possible for our members in the motion picture industry. When union workers are united – fighting for the greater good – it strengthens the entire labor movement.”

Lindsay Dougherty, who is the leader of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, said that “We are up against some of the largest corporations in the world. As they continue to make exorbitant profits off the hard work of our members, it’s essential for us to build power together at work, and across the bargaining table. I look forward to growing the solidarity and strategy between the two unions for the ultimate benefit of our members and their families.”

In March, O’Brien appointed her to serve as Director of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trade Division. As Local 399’s secretary-treasurer, she is the local’s principal officer, and she also serves as an IBT international vice president.

IATSE represents over 160,000 members; the IBT has more than 1 million members.