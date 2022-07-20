‘I Am A Killer’ Renewed For Season Three By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has greenlit a third season of true crime series I Am A Killer, the show that interviews murderers on Death Row or those who are spending the majority of their lives behind bars.

Sky Studios-backed Transistor Films has gained access to maximum security prisons across the U.S. for season three, exploring the crimes in question through exclusive interviews with the men and women that committed them.

Coupled with contributor interviews, the subjects will once again recount the events that led them to murder, exploring their motivations and, ultimately, how they now view their crimes after time spent in some of the toughest prisons in the U.S. The six-parter will launch in late August.

Netflix has shown a penchant for true crime shows in recent months and the streamer said the first two seasons of I Am A Killer, which featured interviews with multiple Death Row inmates convicted of capital murder, had been “successful.” Amazon Prime Video is also preparing to unveil a suite of UK true crime docs over the coming months.

An I Am A Killer book was published earlier this year, penned by Transistor Founder Danny Tipping, who exec produces the series alongside Ned Parker.

“At launch, I Am a Killer quickly became a global phenomenon, and the team at Transistor have once again pushed the boundaries to deliver a series that continues to challenge and surprise our fans around the world,” said Tipping.