Hulu Orders New Documentary Series ‘RapCaviar Presents’

Hip hop changemakers are about to get their closeup on Hulu. The streamer has ordered RapCaviar Presents, a new documentary series from Spotify and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

The eight-episode series will “tackle some of today’s most provocative issues through stories of the hip hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture,” Hulu said.

Spotify

The series will be Executive Produced by Karam Gill, who will also serve as Creative Director; Steve Rivo, who will also serve as showrunner; Carl Chery and Liz Gateley, who are overseeing creative on the show for Spotify; and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of IPC. Av Accius and Marcus A. Clarke serve as Co-EPs. Karam Gill, Keith McQuirter, Peter J. Scalettar, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will also serve as episodic Directors. The show will premiere later this year on Hulu.

Early episodes include Tyler, the Creator, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Roddy Ricch.

Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist is followed by more than 14 million people.