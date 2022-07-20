‘House of The Dragon’ Comic-Con Trailer: Latest Look At HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series

Ahead of its big appearance at Comic-Con, HBO today released a new trailer for House of the Dragon. Watch it above.

The Game of Thrones prequel series from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will premiere Aug. 21. A premiere is set for next week in Los Angeles.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. As expected, the trailer promises lots of sword play, blonde hair and the dubious declaration that a “woman would never inherit the Iron Throne.” The dragons are back, natch, but you don’t want to miss the medieval egg cooker that’s baking up the next fire breather from hell.

Martin is set to appear Saturday with the cast at the House of the Dragon panel in Hall H. Panelists include Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Cooke (Alicent Hightower), D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower).

Want more? Oh, it’s coming, Westeros lovers: Deadline revealed last year that HBO was developing a trio of ideas for new projects set within Martin’s world including 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships. Bruno Heller was attached to the Sea Snakeproject, while Amanda Segel was tapped to write 10,000 Ships.