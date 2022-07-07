‘Holmes Family Rescue’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

Home renovation series Holmes Family Rescue has been renewed for a second season. HGTV has ordered a new 12-episode season of the series starring contractor Mike Holmes and his son and daughter, home reno experts Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes. The renewal follows solid ratings for the series’ freshman run, which drew over 25.5 million total viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among key demos, according to the network and Nielsen.

Holmes Family Rescue follows Mike, Michael and Sherry as they work to “make it right” by helping clients fix shoddy construction work with experience and empathy. The new season is slated to premiere in spring 2023.

“Mike, Michael and Sherry understand how disruptive a bad renovation can be for a family,” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV. “They are compelling experts who care about their clients and aim to give them a beautiful and safe place to live, which our viewers love to see. The large pick-up order for Holmes Family Rescue ensures more of this inspiring content is in the pipeline.”

Holmes Family Rescue is produced by Make It Right Productions.