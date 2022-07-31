Hollywood Farmer’s Market Sees Shots Fired, Temporarily Shut Down, Suspect In Standoff

Los Angeles television station KTLA reported a series of gunshots shut down the Hollywood Farmers’ Market Sunday morning around 7:30 AM.

Witnesses described an “active shooter” situation, but no reports of injuries or deaths was immediately available. Los Angeles police received reports of a man with a handgun who fired “multiple rounds” in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street.

The Hollywood Farmers’ Market was closed for the investigation. A police helicopter was seen overhead, and around 9:20 AM, LAPD said there was an active standoff with a suspect who was throwing rocks from a balcony. A SWAT team was on the scene.

Farmers' Market organizers posted a statement on Facebook that said in part, "We're glad our staff and vendors are OK." Shoppers were also encouraged to visit the Farmers' Market sister location at Atwater Village.