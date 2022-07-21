History Channel/A+E Networks Teams With George Clooney & More To Back Roybal Film & Television Production Magnet School

The History Channel/A+E Networks has announced a multi-year partnership with the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet Fund – a fund created by George Clooney, Grant Heslov and CAA’s Bryan Lourd – to support the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet school in Los Angeles.

Paul Buccieri, President and Chairman of A+E Networks Group, has joined the Roybal Advisory Board and will work alongside board members Clooney, Heslov, Lourd, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle, Nicole Avant, Working Title Films founders Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Jim Gianopulos.

“One of the most powerful ways to diversify the entertainment industry is to provide a new generation with practical hands-on skills and connections, which is why I am honored to serve as a founding member of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet School Advisory Board,” said Buccieri. “The History Channel is proud to be a founding partner at the school to help support educators, augment curriculum, provide opportunities that inspire curiosity and empower students to excel. The Roybal school will help infuse the media and entertainment industry with an incredible new pool of creatives, and I am thrilled to play a role in this important endeavor.”

Under the partnership, History Channel/A+E Networks will provide classroom resources and curriculum developed to meet the standards prescribed by the state of California and the University of California system, plus offer students access to special screenings and guest speakers. Working in collaboration with the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet Fund and the school, the company will also develop learning sessions led by A+E Networks creatives and company leaders with expertise in a range of behind-the-camera roles, helping to expand and amplify students’ access to practical skill-based learning.

“We welcome Paul and his shared commitment to the Boards’ mission. With Paul and the support of The History Channel, we are able to accelerate our collective impact on Roybal’s students,” said Lourd. “We look forward to other individuals and companies joining our efforts.”

The Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet was founded in 2021 by Clooney, Heslov, Cheadle, Washington, Kaling, Avant, Longoria, Bevan, Fellner and Lourd in partnership with Los Angeles Unified with a mission to build a more inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented college- and career-ready students interested in the film and television industries. The school is set to welcome its inaugural class in the fall.