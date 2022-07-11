Films shoots In Europe Brace For Heat Wave: Temperatures Forecast To Rise As High As 116F (47C) In Spain

Cast and crews shooting in Europe are gearing up for searing temperatures across the region over the coming 10 days as it experiences its second major heat wave this summer, with the mercury set to hit as high as 116F (47C) in places such as Spain.

In the UK, where the Met Office issued an extreme weather warning on Monday for the coming weekend, UK’s biggest broadcasting union Bectu put out a statement calling on employees “to have appropriate measures” in place to ensure a safe working environment amid the heat.

“This is particularly pertinent for film and TV productions who are likely to have staff working outside in extreme heat or facing prolonged sun exposure,” said the body.

“Health and safety at work is paramount. As summers in the UK grow increasingly hotter, it’s important that productions take seriously their duty of care and that they proactively risk assess and do what they can to mitigate the risks of extreme heat, such as providing protection from direct sunlight or supplying sun cream.”

Meteorologists are predicting temperatures above 104F (40C) in parts of the UK, France and Germany from Wednesday (July 13) onwards, to hit a peak over the weekend and into next Monday (July 18).

In Spain, where temperatures have already risen above 104F (40C) this week, they could go as high as 116F (47C) in southern cities such as Seville.

These temperatures are some 10C degrees higher than normal for the period in Europe, which has just recorded its second-highest month of June on record.

In Italy, where temperatures are also set to soar, the capital Rome experienced power outages last Monday (July 6), including at its Cinecitta film studios, due to a surge in air conditioning usage.

This comes at a time when energy supplies are already under pressure in Europe due to the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in Russia cutting deliveries to some territories in the region in retaliation for sanctions.

The summer is traditionally the busiest time of the year for film and TV shoots in Europe, as productions make the most of the good weather and longer shooting days.

A raft of international productions is currently filming or gearing up to film in Europe including Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood, which is shooting in Rome; Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which is due to begin filming in the Italian city of Modena this month and French director Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, starring Demi Moore, which is shooting in various locations across France this summer.