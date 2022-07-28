Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Barbara Crampton Lead Erotic Bodyswap Horror Based On H.P. Lovecraft Short Story; Crampton Joins Producer Amp As VP

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped on a new untitled H.P. Lovecraft horror film starring Heather Graham (Boogie Nights) and Judah Lewis (The Babysitter).

Directed by Joe Lynch (Mayhem) and loosely based on Lovecraft’s short story The Thing On The Doorstep, the film is an erotic body-swapping horror, in which a psychiatrist played by Graham becomes obsessed with a young client with multiple personalities.

Also starring are Bruce Davison (X-Men), Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!), and scream queen Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator).

The film, which recently finished shooting in Mississippi, is produced by Crampton, Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh and Joe Wicker for genre specialist producer and seller Amp, in association with Mississippi-based Eyevox Entertainment. Brian Yuzna (Re-Animator) serves as an executive producer, as does Joe Lynch, alongside Rick Moore for Eyevox, and James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri for Amp. Amp is handling worldwide sales.

Dennis Paoli, who wrote the screenplays for Lovecraft adaptations Re-Animator and From Beyond, penned the screenplay. The project completes a full circle for Paoli with Crampton, who made her name as an actress in those movies, which were directed by the late Stuart Gordon.

Crampton, doyenne of genre cinema, has also joined Amp as Vice President of Production and Development.

The new untitled H.P. Lovecraft picture is the third production that Crampton has worked on at Amp. The first, vampire movie Jakob’s Wife, premiered in the Midnight section of SXSW 2021, and was released by RLJ Entertainment in 2021. Crampton subsequently acted as executive producer on Rebekah McKendry’s Glorious, a supernatural horror starring Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons, which premiered at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal and is released on Shudder on August 18.

Barbara Crampton said: “We’ve been so fortunate to work with top talent both behind and in front of the camera on our recent films. At Amp it’s about developing not only memorable, thought-provoking material for an audience, but also fresh and unusual enough to attract the very best creative collaborators. I was ecstatic when first the formidable Joe Lynch, then Heather Graham signed on – her natural charm is always in evidence, but we get to see a different untapped side of her abilities here. I’ve been thrilled to be invited to join seasoned pros at Amp, and we are only getting started.”

Joe Lynch commented: “When I read Dennis Paoli’s adaptation of the story, I felt like there was a fantastic opportunity to update and subvert Lovecraft’s often old-fashioned sensibilities in a way that felt modern, relevant and even dangerous, with a pinch of 90’s neo-noir and a dash of eroticism to spice up the stew. Working with Amp and such a fantastic cast – including Heather, Judah, Barbara, Bruce and Johnathon – we’re so excited that this sexy, funny, scary film isn’t just a modernized love letter to Lovecraft, but the kind of provocatively entertaining “sin-ema” I believe audiences are salivating for!”

Heather Graham is repped by RMS Productions, Paradigm, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Judah Lewis is repped by Buchwald, Untitled Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Bruce Davison is repped by Chris Roe Management, and TalentWorks.

Johnathon Schaech is repped by LINK Entertainment. Joe Lynch is repped by Anonymous Content. Barbara Crampton is repped by AEFH, Silver J Management, and Mark Temple.