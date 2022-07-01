Hearst Ramps Up Development Slate With Projects From ‘Top Chef’ & ‘Flip Or Flop’ Producers

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Hearst is ramping up its development slate with two new reality series, The Fashion Pack (w/t) from Top Chef and Nailed It producers Magical Elves, and Live Like The Kings, from House Hunters and Flip or Flop producers PieTown Productions.

The Fashion Pack (w/t) is a reality ensemble series that follows the new wave of Manhattan’s cool kids as they take over the fashion industry, all while navigating friendships, dating, and the New York social scene. Project is produced in partnership with Magical Elves, the production company behind nonfiction content such as Top Chef, Nailed It! and Cold Justice. Hearst’s Zuri Rice and Jason Ikeler will serve as executive producers.

Live Like the Kings is a family ensemble reality series following former girl-group Cherish as they come together to try to heal from the trauma of their past. In partnership with PieTown Productions (House Hunters, Flip or Flop, Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?). Hearst’s Zuri Rice and Jason Ikeler will serve as executive producers alongside PieTown Productions’ Jennifer Davidson, Tara Sandler, Nicole Henrich and Jennifer Lange.

Hearst Magazines expanded into original lifestyle programming in 2019 with the CW’s Ready, Set, Pet and is currently in production on Esquire’s In Transit and Good Housekeeping’s Designer For a Day.

