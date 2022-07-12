HBO & HBO Max Smash Past Netflix In Total Emmy Nominations As Hulu & Apple Score Strong Showings

The Emmy nomination battle between HBO and Netflix took a new turn this morning with the Warner Bros. Discovery company soaring past its streaming rival.

HBO and HBO Max scored 140 nominations, up from 130 last year. This was in contrast with Netflix’s 105 nominations, down considerably from last year’s 129.

The battle between HBO and Netflix has been a headline-grabbing feature of Emmy nominations since the streamer entered the awards race in 2013 with noms for House of Cards and Arrested Development.

The TV Academy didn’t break out by platforms after last year’s controversy but it’s clear that Casey Bloys and his team had a strong showing today with the likes of Succession.

Hulu and Apple TV+ also performed well; the former more than double its haul to 58 nominations, from 25 last year, thanks in part to Only Murders In The Building, while the tech giant scored 52 nods, up from 35 last year.

HBO’s Succession led the pack with 25 nominations, while Apple’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus both got 20.

HBO Max’s Hack took 17 noms, as did Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. HBO’s Euphoria got 16, Barry got 14, while Hulu’s Dopesick also took 14 alongside Apple’s Severance and Netflix’s Squid Game.

Disney+ was well down on last year’s haul, getting only 34 nominations compared to 71 last year. Peacock only managed three noms, while Amazon secured 30, up from 20 last year. Paramount+ got 11 and its sibling network Paramount Network’s Yellowstone was snubbed completely.

Elsewhere, FX scored 23 nominations, up from last year’s 16, helped by nods for What We Do In The Shadows and Impeachment: American Crime Story. Showtime received 17 nominations, up from the six that it got last year, largely helped by nods for Yellowjackets, which got seven nominations.

Broadcast network television took another awards battering, with a new low of 86 nominations, down from 102 last year and 121 the year before.

CBS took the lead, nabbing 29 noms for shows such as Adele: One Night Only and the Grammy Awards as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This was up from 26 last year.

NBC came a close second with 28 noms, largely thanks to SNL, but This Is Us was largely snubbed. ABC got exactly the same as last year with 23, while Fox got six noms, down from seven last year.

When you add up the nominations by conglomerate, Warner Bros. Discovery scored 155, when you add in Discovery+ and CNN among others, while Disney took in 141. This included ABC, Hulu and FX, but was down from its 146 haul last year. Paramount Global got 75 across CBS, Paramount+, Comedy Central and VH1.