Harvardwood Names Writers Competition Winners, Most Staffable TV Writers For 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Harvardwood has unveiled its latest set of Writers Competition winners, also naming its Most Staffable TV Writer for 2022. (See the full list below.)

The official arts, media and entertainment alumni organization for Harvard University, Harvardwood looks to spotlight talented up-and-coming writers from diverse backgrounds and to connect them with mentors, as well as producers, agencies and management companies.

Writer-producers participating in this year’s program as mentors include Carlton Cuse (Lost), Mark Goffman (The Umbrella Academy), Teresa Hsiao (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Colleen McGuinness (Life & Beth) and Jeff Melvoin (Killing Eve).

The winners of Harvardwood’s competition were chosen via a blind judging process. In addition to one-on-one mentorship, each will receive a cash prize.

“Harvardwood has strived to support new voices in the industry,” said President Allison Kiessling, “and we are proud to see those efforts reflected in our competition winners.”

“Harvardwood thanks our outstanding mentors and panel of industry judges for their time and effort in helping develop new voices and diverse perspectives in film and television,” added Harvardwood founder Mia Riverton Alpert. “We are thrilled by the high quality of work that continues to emerge from this program.”

According to the stats in the “2017 Hollywood Diversity Report” by UCLA’s Bunche Center, Harvardwood’s programs are dramatically more diverse in terms of race and gender than the current entertainment landscape. The organization has thousands of members worldwide, with chapters in Boston, Chicago, Georgia, London, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington, D.C., among other outposts.

In recent years, participants in the Harvardwood Writers Program and Competition have seen success with pilot sales to ABC, the CW, Disney+, Jim Henson Company, Netflix, Showtime, Sony, Syfy and TV Land, in addition to blind script deals at ABC Studios and Warner Bros. Harvardwood writers have been staffed on over two dozen shows—most recently on series like Almost Paradise (WGN), American Dad (Fox), Animaniacs (Hulu), Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central), Billions (Showtime), Bridgerton (Netflix), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Emergence (ABC), Family Guy (Fox), Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), The Flash (The CW), Future Man (Hulu), The Goldbergs (ABC), Gotham (Fox), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Homeland (Showtime), How to Get Away with Murder (ABC), In the Dark (The CW), Jane the Virgin (The CW), Manhunt: Deadly Games (CBS), Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu), Power (Starz), Queen Sugar (OWN), The Resident (Fox), Shadowhunters (Freeform) and The Society (Netflix). Feature scribes participating in the program have wound up writing for such companies as Marvel Films, Circle of Confusion, Electric Entertainment and Netflix.

Participants have also secured representation at such venerable agencies and management companies as 3 Arts, Apostle, Benderspink, Brant Rose Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA, Circle of Confusion, Echo Lake, Gersh, ICM, Madhouse Entertainment, Management 360, Mosaic, Original Artists, UTA and WME, among others.

View the list of 2022 Harvardwood winners below.

FEATURE Winner:

RIVER KINGS by Penn Javdan*

Runner Up:

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY by Carolina Brettler*

SHORTS Winner:

[OUTPUT] by Connor Riordan

TV Category:

Winners (tied for first place):

MELLOW DRAMA by Eric Cheng*

OLIGARCHS by Deborah Cincotta

HARVARDWOOD’S MOST STAFFABLE WRITER:

*Eligible for network diversity programs