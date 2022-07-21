Harry Styles Amazon Romantic Drama ‘My Policeman’ Set To Arrest TIFF

Two Harry Styles movies will be on both sides of the pond this fall. While Venice is getting New Line’s Don’t Worry Darling, which the pop sensation stars in, the Toronto International Film Festival will also be playing the world premiere of Amazon Studios’ My Policeman, in which Styles also stars.

The latter pic, directed by Michael Grandage, follows Styles’ Tom, a policeman, whose in the midst of a love triangle with Marion, a teacher (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), at a time when homosexuality was forbidden in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

My Policeman is a feature adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ award-winning novel of the same name, which Ron Nyswaner adapted.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd produce.

The 47th edition of TIFF, which will be live and virtual, runs from Sept. 8-18. We’re still waiting the full lineup from the fest, however, My Policeman marks the sixth world premiere at TIFF after The Woman King, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Brother, On the Come Up and Bros.