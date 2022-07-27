Harry Shum Jr. Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Season 19

EXCLUSIVE: Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. rounds out the group of five new resident cast additions for the upcoming 19th season of ABC’s venerable medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He joins recently cast Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. All five will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Shum’s Daniel “Blue” Kwan is sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant. He is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.

The character description hints at a backstory that would explain why Daniel is a little older than your typical medical resident.

Known for his roles in Fox’s Glee and Freeform’s Shadowhunters, Shum also starred in, produced and co-choreographed The LXD (Legion of Extraordinary Dancers), a Hulu dance series created by Jon M. Chu who also directed Shum in the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians. He’s next set to reprise his Crazy Rich Asians‘ role of Charlie Wu in the upcoming spinoff movie which centers around Gemma Chan’s character of Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie.

Shum plays one of the leads in this year’s breakout indie hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. He also stars in and executive produces technological thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion, which premiered at SXSW and had a domestic theatrical/VOD release in fall 2021. It is now available on-demand. Last year, Shum starred alongside Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang in Netflix’s holiday movie Love Hard.

Additionally, Shum has partnered with The Conscious Kid and is working with the organization’s Anti-Racist Children’s Book Education Fund initiative. He is repped by Paradigm, Triniti Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.